Balochistan Green Tractor Program Brings Revolutionary Progress In Agriculture Sector: DC Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (Retd) Abdul Kabir ZarKoon on Tuesday said that Balochistan Green Tractor Program on subsidy would bring revolutionary development in agriculture sector of the province and this scheme would provide a lot of benefits to farmers in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (Retd) Abdul Kabir ZarKoon on Tuesday said that Balochistan Green Tractor Program on subsidy would bring revolutionary development in agriculture sector of the province and this scheme would provide a lot of benefits to farmers in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of distribution of tractors after lucky draw of Names of the farmers.

He said the government of Balochistan has benefited the farmers from this initiative which is important in the development of agriculture saying Balochistan Green Tractor Program would be a milestone in the province.

He said that it is time to set up the agriculture department on modern lines while there is an urgent need to increase the productivity of the Department of Agriculture and provide modern facilities to the farmers.

The present government is implementing the Balochistan Green Actor Scheme keeping in view the needs of the farmers and introduced the same scheme, he said saying Chief Minister Balochistan was also paying special attention to the agriculture sector so that the province could bring innovation in the agriculture sector.

Balochistan Green Tractors will be provided at 50% discounted price of Balochistan Green Tractor Program to 11 lucky cultivators of Gwadar district through draw system.

While 83 farmers from Gwadar district have applied for the tractor program, the draw was held in the Deputy Commissioner Conference Room Deputy Commissioner Gwadar.

Xen Agricultural Engineer Azam Jan Gashgori, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anis Tariq Gurgaij, Deputy Director Agriculture Murad Ali Baloch Assistant Engineer Muhammad Ayub Jan Gachki, Assistant Engineer Fahimullah and a large number of farmers were present on the occasion.

Eleven lucky farmers including Muhammad Ishaq, Abdul Baqi, Hakim, Mir Rehmat, Bohir, Nawaz, Noshin, Elahi Bakhsh, Ghulam, Nabi Bakhsh, and Noor Muhammed were announced through lottery system.

Those lucky farmers were also informed that they would submit over Rs. 5 lac in the office of the Department of Agricultural Engineering within three days otherwise their names could be canceled.

