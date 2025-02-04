Balochistan has potential to become main center of economic for country: Governor

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that due to its unique location and natural resources and minerals, Balochistan has the potential to become an important center of economic and trade activities not only for Pakistan but also for the countries of the entire area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that due to its unique location and natural resources and minerals, Balochistan has the potential to become an important center of economic and trade activities not only for Pakistan but also for the countries of the entire area.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the business Excellence Award ceremony of the Quetta Chamber of Small Industries in the provincial capital.

On this occasion, a large number of men and women associated with industry and trade, including the heads of the Quetta Chamber of Small Industries, Juma Khan Noorzai and Arsalan Faizan were present.

Addressing at the ceremony, the Governor said that the population of traders and industrialists is actually the population of all of us, our country’s economic system is indebted to traders, industrialists and landowners like you.

He said that as a government, it is our responsibility to provide traders with all the necessary facilities and create opportunities for economic development and give them access to the trade markets of neighboring countries.

He said that in this interconnected world, the global and the local are interconnected, national and international are not opposites but they help each other.

The Governor made it clear that Balochistan is not just a province but a major center of economic and trade activities for the countries of the entire area.

At present, we have profitable opportunities to transform Balochistan into a center of land and sea trade activities, to connect local businesses with international markets, he said.

He said that we have natural resources, coastal belt, strategic location and the determination of our people to make it trade area saying that the current government is ready to provide complete protection to all national and international investors.

There are profitable investment opportunities available here for all investors, it is necessary to make full use of them, he noted and added that it is important that we ourselves take advantage of the available international opportunities, work to build a bright future for Balochistan and show the world that we could do a lot for our country and the world.

Finally, the Governor of Balochistan distributed Business Excellence Awards among businessmen, businesswomen and administrators.