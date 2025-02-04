Balochistan Has Potential To Become Main Center Of Economic For Country: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that due to its unique location and natural resources and minerals, Balochistan has the potential to become an important center of economic and trade activities not only for Pakistan but also for the countries of the entire area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that due to its unique location and natural resources and minerals, Balochistan has the potential to become an important center of economic and trade activities not only for Pakistan but also for the countries of the entire area.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the business Excellence Award ceremony of the Quetta Chamber of Small Industries in the provincial capital.
On this occasion, a large number of men and women associated with industry and trade, including the heads of the Quetta Chamber of Small Industries, Juma Khan Noorzai and Arsalan Faizan were present.
Addressing at the ceremony, the Governor said that the population of traders and industrialists is actually the population of all of us, our country’s economic system is indebted to traders, industrialists and landowners like you.
He said that as a government, it is our responsibility to provide traders with all the necessary facilities and create opportunities for economic development and give them access to the trade markets of neighboring countries.
He said that in this interconnected world, the global and the local are interconnected, national and international are not opposites but they help each other.
The Governor made it clear that Balochistan is not just a province but a major center of economic and trade activities for the countries of the entire area.
At present, we have profitable opportunities to transform Balochistan into a center of land and sea trade activities, to connect local businesses with international markets, he said.
He said that we have natural resources, coastal belt, strategic location and the determination of our people to make it trade area saying that the current government is ready to provide complete protection to all national and international investors.
There are profitable investment opportunities available here for all investors, it is necessary to make full use of them, he noted and added that it is important that we ourselves take advantage of the available international opportunities, work to build a bright future for Balochistan and show the world that we could do a lot for our country and the world.
Finally, the Governor of Balochistan distributed Business Excellence Awards among businessmen, businesswomen and administrators.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on F ..
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate
Balance population essential for copping challenges of future: Abdullah
Solidarity expression strengthens bound between people of Kashmir, Pakistan
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day
ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in May-9 cases
Balochistan has potential to become main center of economic for country: Governo ..
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national develop ..
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid H ..
DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns
HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on Feb 92 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate2 minutes ago
-
Balance population essential for copping challenges of future: Abdullah2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in May-9 cases2 minutes ago
-
Eight-member consultants team visits Population House Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan has potential to become main center of economic for country: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid Hussain20 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns20 minutes ago
-
Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad to be ensured: Ghulam Mustafa Malik20 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin and Sohail Shaukat Butt called on Governor ..20 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing till Feb 6 in defamation case20 minutes ago