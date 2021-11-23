UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Has Potential To Fast-track National Development: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said Balochistan had potential to fast-track national development due to a lot of investment opportunities in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said Balochistan had potential to fast-track national development due to a lot of investment opportunities in the province.

Addressing to the participants of 8th National Workshop on Balochistan organized by Sothern Corps Balochistan, he said Gwadar was the best deep sea port in the world which could change fate of the people of the province.

Regarding the overall law and order situation of the country, the minister said Pakistan was a peaceful country, however in terms of geography, law and order was a major challenge in Balochistan.

"The government has ensured a conducive environment for the investors in the counrty," he added.

Shiekh Rashid said Pakistan had played a key role for bringing long lasting peace in Afghanistan and helped 100,000 Afghans to leave Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan was supporting the Taliban government on humanitarian grounds and urged the world to give sometime to the Taliban government as the situation of Afghanistan could not change in a few days.

He said matters should be resolved through negotiations. "We sacrificed 80,000 lives for peace and Pakistan lost $150 billion in war against terror," he added.

Sheikh Rashid said the return of Afghan refugees depended upon Afghanistan's economic situation, adding that Pakistan was looking after four million Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

The minister said the government was providing necessary resources and technical assistance to the provincial government for maintaining the peace.

The participants of the workshop offered condolences to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on the death of his elder brother. At the end commemorative shields were exchanged.

