Balochistan has potential to fast-track national development: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Wednesday said that Balochistan had potential of fast-track national development due to a lot of investment opportunities in the province.

Addressing the 8th National Workshop on Balochistan here, he said Gwadar was the best deep sea port in the world which could change the fate of people of the province.

Regarding overall law and order situation of the country, the minister said Pakistan was a peaceful country, however in terms of geography, law and order was a major challenge in Balochistan.

He said the Federal government was providing necessary resources and technical assistance to the provincial government for maintaining peace.

Sheikh Rashid said the government had ensured a conducive environment for investors in the country.

He said Pakistan had played a key role for bringing long lasting peace in Afghanistan and helped 100,000 Afghans to leave Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rashid said matters should be resolved through negotiations.

"We sacrificed 80,000 lives for peace and Pakistan lost $150 billion in war against terror," he added.

He said the return of Afghan refugees depended upon Afghanistan's economic situation, adding that Pakistan was looking after four million Afghan refugees for the last four decades.