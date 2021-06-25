UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Has Vast Investment Opportunities: Senator

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:51 PM

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that there are vast opportunities of investment for national and foreign investors in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that there are vast opportunities of investment for national and foreign investors in the province.

There are bright prospects for increasing production and employment opportunities, boosting investment and access to the commercial markets of neighboring countries.

Talking to a delegation here she said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was paying special attention to bringing Balochistan on par with other provinces.

She said that in view of changes taking place in near future, we have to pay full attention to the functioning of technical institutes in the province and impart modern skills to the new generation.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game-changer in the region and in order to reap its full benefits, we had to utilize our resources properly.

