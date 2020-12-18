Balochistan has vast opportunities for investment; says CEO Farman

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farman Zarkoon on Friday said there are vast opportunities for investment in the province.

He shared these views while talking to the representatives of the business community, saying the establishment of Ease of Doing Business Cell is a revolutionary initiative through which all facilities and information are being provided to the business class under one roof.

The CEO said for the first time in the history of Balochistan, such an initiative has been taken which would boost the industrial and commercial development in the province. Payment of taxes including online registration of the business, NOC, land lease, and obtaining documents from various departments through Ease of Doing Business Cell is now possible in days instead of months under one window operation, he said adding despite this, all the information is provided on the website of BBoIT and its Investment Guide.

He further described the BBoIT is committed to provide facilities to investors and the business community. Farman Zarkoon said for the first time, the hidden mineral wealth of Balochistan is being fully utilized, investment opportunities in the province are being exposed to the world, the confidence of investors and the business community is being restored for interest of investment.

A platform has been provided which has the answers to all the queries of the investors and a business-friendly environment has been given by removing all the hurdles, he said the Balochistan is a suitable province for investment and its value is further enhanced by a wide range of opportunities due to Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).