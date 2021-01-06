UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Has Vast Potential For Investment In Energy Sector: CEO Farman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:26 PM

Balochistan has vast potential for investment in energy sector: CEO Farman

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade(BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farman Zarkoon said that Balochistan has vast potential for investment in the energy sector, including solar energy, wind power generation in coastal areas, small hydropower projects, off-grid power stations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade(BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farman Zarkoon said that Balochistan has vast potential for investment in the energy sector, including solar energy, wind power generation in coastal areas, small hydropower projects, off-grid power stations.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said profitable investments could be made in energy park projects, including power transmission lines and distributor upgrades.

He said the government has provided several incentives for investment in the energy sector, Security documents for banks including Sovereign Guarantees, Tax Exemptions, Exemption from Import Duties, Accelerated Approval under One Window Operations, Investor-Friendly Policies to Eliminate Market Risk, Payment Guarantee in USD.

Zarkoon said that Balochistan is a rich region in terms of renewable energy reserves, it has abundant power generation from solar energy, wind geothermal and hydropower, 25 solar and wind power plants of 50 MW. Progress is also being made on the projects of 500 MW project has been signed with the Saudi government while according to geological reports there are vast reserves of oil and gas in different parts of Balochistan, he said adding while Gwadar Oil City established on 80,000 acres.

He said numerous projects of solar energy and solar parks were under construction in the province adding under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Hubco has set up a 3000 MW power plant in Hub while a Chinese company is setting up a 300 MW power plant in Gwadar.

Related Topics

Balochistan Import China Company Oil Saudi CPEC Gwadar Progress Hub United States Dollars Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

1 hour ago

Govt willing to resolve issues of Hazara community ..

4 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

4 minutes ago

UK records over 1,000 daily virus deaths, a first ..

4 minutes ago

Estonian Prime Minister Wishes Orthodox Believers ..

8 minutes ago

PDM leaders trying to save corruption through diff ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.