Balochistan has vast potential for investment in energy sector: CEO Farman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade(BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farman Zarkoon said that Balochistan has vast potential for investment in the energy sector, including solar energy, wind power generation in coastal areas, small hydropower projects, off-grid power stations.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said profitable investments could be made in energy park projects, including power transmission lines and distributor upgrades.

He said the government has provided several incentives for investment in the energy sector, Security documents for banks including Sovereign Guarantees, Tax Exemptions, Exemption from Import Duties, Accelerated Approval under One Window Operations, Investor-Friendly Policies to Eliminate Market Risk, Payment Guarantee in USD.

Zarkoon said that Balochistan is a rich region in terms of renewable energy reserves, it has abundant power generation from solar energy, wind geothermal and hydropower, 25 solar and wind power plants of 50 MW. Progress is also being made on the projects of 500 MW project has been signed with the Saudi government while according to geological reports there are vast reserves of oil and gas in different parts of Balochistan, he said adding while Gwadar Oil City established on 80,000 acres.

He said numerous projects of solar energy and solar parks were under construction in the province adding under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Hubco has set up a 3000 MW power plant in Hub while a Chinese company is setting up a 300 MW power plant in Gwadar.