Balochistan Health Card Program launched

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) In a bid to provide the best medical care and improve patient care, the provincial government finally launched the Balochistan Health Card Program on Friday.

Under the Balochistan Health Card Program, as many as 2.3 million families in the province are entitled to get free medical treatment at 1200 public and private hospitals across the country.

Each family in Balochistan could avail of medical treatment amounting to Rs 1 million annually.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki formally inaugurated the program by handing over the symbolic card to a resident of the province.

Caretaker Health Minister Ameer Mohammad Jogezai, Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Zubair Jamali, education Minister Abdul Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, CEO Balochistan Health Card Program Asadullah Kakar, CEO State Life Insurance Javed Hussain and DG NADRA Azrak Khan were in attendance among others.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister expressed his pleasure over the launch of the health card program saying under the program every individual living in the province would get better medical treatment at the renowned public and private hospitals across the country.

A clear instruction, he said, had been issued to the health department and other concerned authorities to ensure the patients are guided and provided with the best health care honouring their dignity and self-respect as a topmost priority, he stressed.

The CM noted that it is the wish of a patient to select any of the 1200 panel hospitals for medical treatment.

The government is committed to enhancing the budget of the program enabling needy patients to benefit from the government health services, he maintained.

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, CEO of Balochistan Health Card Program Asadullah Kakar, CEO of State Life Insurance Javed Hussain and DG NADRA Azrak Khan also addressed.

