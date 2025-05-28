Balochistan Health Department concludes province-wide health facilities monitoring campaign

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Under the special directives of Balochistan's Minister for Health, Bakhth Muhammad Kakar, the Health Department has successfully concluded a comprehensive health facility monitoring campaign across the province from May 12 to May 22.

As part of this initiative, selected officials from the Health Department were divided into six groups and dispatched to all districts of Balochistan. Their mission was to conduct detailed inspections of various health centers at the district level. Each team assessed District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs), at least one Rural Health Center (RHC), and two Basic Health Units (BHUs) in each district.

The monitoring covered several critical aspects including staff attendance, availability of essential medicines, vaccination services, functionality of labor rooms, performance of ongoing health programs, condition of healthcare infrastructure, and other key parameters.

The campaign received full support from relevant divisional directors, District Health Officers (DHOs), PPHI managers, and local authorities. Senior officials from various sectors led the monitoring teams, including coordinators from programs such as EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization), Family Planning, PDSRU (Provincial Disease Surveillance & Response Unit), TB, HIV, Hepatitis, COVID-19, BHP (Balochistan Health Project), MNCH (Maternal, Neonatal & Child Health), and other preventive health programs.

According to the Health Department, the monitoring operation was carried out in a transparent, effective, and well-organized manner throughout all districts.

Upon conclusion of the campaign, Minister Bakhth Muhammad Kakar will convene a high-level briefing with all monitoring groups. The meeting will also include divisional directors, DHOs, PPHI District Support Managers (DSMs), Medical Superintendents (MSs) of hospitals, and Deputy Commissioners. The session will focus on reviewing the campaign findings, addressing challenges faced in the field, and planning corrective measures to further improve the healthcare delivery system.

Minister Kakar, through the initiative reaffirmed his commitment to establishing an efficient, transparent, and people-centered healthcare system in Balochistan. He emphasized that every possible step will be taken to ensure quality medical services are accessible to citizens at their doorstep.