- Home
- Pakistan
- Balochistan Health Department concludes province-wide health facilities monitoring campaign
Balochistan Health Department Concludes Province-wide Health Facilities Monitoring Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Under the special directives of Balochistan's Minister for Health, Bakhth Muhammad Kakar, the Health Department has successfully concluded a comprehensive health facility monitoring campaign across the province from May 12 to May 22.
As part of this initiative, selected officials from the Health Department were divided into six groups and dispatched to all districts of Balochistan. Their mission was to conduct detailed inspections of various health centers at the district level. Each team assessed District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs), at least one Rural Health Center (RHC), and two Basic Health Units (BHUs) in each district.
The monitoring covered several critical aspects including staff attendance, availability of essential medicines, vaccination services, functionality of labor rooms, performance of ongoing health programs, condition of healthcare infrastructure, and other key parameters.
The campaign received full support from relevant divisional directors, District Health Officers (DHOs), PPHI managers, and local authorities. Senior officials from various sectors led the monitoring teams, including coordinators from programs such as EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization), Family Planning, PDSRU (Provincial Disease Surveillance & Response Unit), TB, HIV, Hepatitis, COVID-19, BHP (Balochistan Health Project), MNCH (Maternal, Neonatal & Child Health), and other preventive health programs.
According to the Health Department, the monitoring operation was carried out in a transparent, effective, and well-organized manner throughout all districts.
Upon conclusion of the campaign, Minister Bakhth Muhammad Kakar will convene a high-level briefing with all monitoring groups. The meeting will also include divisional directors, DHOs, PPHI District Support Managers (DSMs), Medical Superintendents (MSs) of hospitals, and Deputy Commissioners. The session will focus on reviewing the campaign findings, addressing challenges faced in the field, and planning corrective measures to further improve the healthcare delivery system.
Minister Kakar, through the initiative reaffirmed his commitment to establishing an efficient, transparent, and people-centered healthcare system in Balochistan. He emphasized that every possible step will be taken to ensure quality medical services are accessible to citizens at their doorstep.
Recent Stories
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with commitment to defend the country's sovereignty3 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalized over hygiene violations3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Department concludes province-wide health facilities monitoring campaign3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national pride,unity,strength:CM3 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to Pakistan’s nuclear achievements on Youm-e-Takbeer3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s nuclear capability a symbol of national resolve:Bilal Akbar Khan13 minutes ago
-
Maritime economy to gain $100 mln boost: Junaid Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Mushaal Mullick commemorates Youm-e-Takbir1 hour ago
-
Naqvi’s message on Youm-e-Takbeer: Nation proud of its nuclear strength1 hour ago
-
DPM/FM Dar to visit Hong Kong to participate in IOMed convention signing ceremony1 hour ago
-
Sargodha marks 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with enthusiastic unity rally2 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer walk held at AIMC2 hours ago