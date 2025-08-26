Open Menu

Balochistan Health Department Enforces Salary Cuts Over AI Attendance Non-compliance

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Balochistan health department enforces salary cuts over AI attendance non-compliance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) In a decisive push for transparency and accountability, the Balochistan Health Department has ordered a 15-day salary deduction for employees whose profiles and photographs remain missing from the province’s AI-based attendance portal.

The directive, issued via an official notification, underscores the department’s frustration over repeated non-compliance by hospital administrations.

Despite earlier instructions, many facilities have failed to upload staff data to the centralized system, undermining efforts to monitor attendance digitally.

Hospital heads have been tasked with enforcing the salary deductions and submitting compliance reports without delay. A five-day deadline has been set for all institutions to update employee records and confirm the penalties.

The department has warned that any negligence, delay, or failure to comply will result in disciplinary action under existing departmental rules.

This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to digitize public sector operations, particularly in healthcare—where absenteeism and weak oversight have long hindered service delivery.

Officials believe the AI attendance system will provide real-time monitoring of staff presence, especially in rural and under-served areas, ensuring that medical personnel are available during duty hours.

The Health Department is sending a clear signal that digital reforms are non-negotiable by linking compliance to financial consequences. The move is expected to streamline governance and improve service quality across Balochistan’s healthcare network.

