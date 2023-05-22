UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Health Department Formed A Three-member Team To Prevent Fake Medicines

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 11:17 PM

The Balochistan Health Department has formulated a team, consisted on three Senior Drug Inspectors to prevent the sale of fake, sub-standard and foreign medicines in Quetta and other areas of the province

According to the notification, the senior officers will supervise the drug inspectors working in their zone to illuminate the manufacturing and sale of spurious and counterfeit drugs.

The senior drug inspector of the health department, who assigned new responsibilities were directed to take prompt measures to provide quality health facilities to the people.

Talking to APP, an official of health department said that legal action would be taken against the accused, and the people involved in the illegal trade of fake and unregistered medicines would be brought to justice.

The official said practical measures were being taken to eliminate fake medicines business and quack doctors who were playing with public lives in the area.

The government has sealed several illegal medical stores including quack clinics and registered cases against owners of medical stores in order to ensure standard medicines in the areas aiming to the betterment of public health.

He said the crackdown would be continued against illegal medical stores and false doctors, saying that it was also the responsibility of doctors to guide people against the menace of substandard medicines and illegal doctors so that the people could not go to clinics of quack doctors for treatments.

He also urged people to cooperate with local administrations against fake medical stores in order to eradicate substandard medicines and quack clinics from the area for the interest of the health sector.

