Balochistan health department hands over PPEs to doctors,paramedics and health officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Department has provided various personal protection equipments (PPEs) to the doctors, paramedics and health officials to prevent from coronavirus.

According to sources, the health department has handedover 6,500 complete and 5,500 semi Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and 350,000 surgical kits to the hospitals administration in the province for the safety of doctors/paramedics.

Around 43,000 N-95 and KN-95 Face masks were also granted for health care workers and people as they were taking care of people infected with COVID-19 diseases.

The department has also provided 6,000 hygiene kits for the medical staff and other officials for the care their lives in emergency situation, said a press release.

The authority has also solved out the shortage of heparin in the hospitals and provided 1,318 heparin equipments to the hospitals administration.

The government has also ensured the provision of sanitizers in the hospitals, Quarantine centres in the province.

As many as 275,000 gloves was also handed over to the health care officials from protection against coronavirus pandemic.