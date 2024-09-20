Balochistan Health Dept Appoints Dr, Samiullah As CEO Of BHCP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Health Department on Friday appointed Dr Samiullah Kakar (HMC-B-19) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Health Card Program (BHCP).
This official announcement was issued by Balochistan Health Department here.
