Balochistan Health dept initiates 24 hours gynecological services to contain high mortality rate

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :In order to contain high mortality rate in Balochistan, the Health Department government of Balochistan has decided to initiate 24 hours uninterrupted gynecological services at four additional government-run hospitals functioning in the provincial capital.

As per UNICEF reports, Mother Mortality Rate (MMR) and Child Mortality Rate (CMR) in Balochistan is highest in the country.

On account of a large number of patients hailing from across the province to the gynecology department of the Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta, the health department on Thursday agreed to extend 12 hours healthcare services to 24 hours services in the gynecological departments of the hospitals including Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, Shaheed Benazir Hospital, and Mufti Mehmood Hospital.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by the Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi held here at the Health Committee room of the Civil Secretariat Quetta.

Secretary Health Balochistan Dostain Jamaldini, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Javed AKhtar, Head of Gynecology department Civil Hospital Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, Assistant Professor Dr Rehana Kamal and Provincial Coordinator MNCH Dr Ismael Mirwani attended the meeting.

The meeting review the issues pertaining to the facilities being provided to the patients at gynecology departments of government-run hospitals.

Dr Rubaba was told that Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta being sole government hospital is providing 24 hours uninterrupted services to the large number of patients hailing from many districts of the province including Quetta.

" Extra ordinary burden of the patients was hampering to provide best health facilities to all patients," meeting further said.

Parliamentary Secretary led meeting, after the long deliberation decided to lessen the extra ordinary burden on the gynecology department of the civil hospital by initiating 24 hours uninterrupted services at other government hospitals such as Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, Shaheed Benazir Hospital, and Mufti Mehmood Hospital.

Dr Rubaba on the occasion deplored that lack of facilities in the gynecologic section were one of the main reasons behind high mortality rate in Balochistan.

"Incumbent government places high priority to the healthcare sector," she said reiterating that " We are here to ensure every patient coming to the government run hospital is given proper attention and medical care," Parliamentary Secretary hoped that initiation of 24 hours services at four other hospital would divert the patient's burden from Civil Hospital to other four hospital ensuring best medical facilities to the patients hailing from far-flung areas of the province.

She on the occasion directed the Provincial Coordinator MNCH to ensure their all-out support and cooperation to the health units at gross root level.

" In-services technical employees of the health department would be provided with the refreshers courses, in order to improve the health structure, she maintained.