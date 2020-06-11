Balochistan Health Dept to create awareness against COVID-19

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saqib Kakar and Additional Director Provincial Health Education Dr. Nasir Bugti on Thursday urged the public and the business community to implement government precautionary steps against the deadly virus because the corona was spreading rapidly in Balochistan including Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saqib Kakar and Additional Director Provincial Health education Dr. Nasir Bugti on Thursday urged the public and the business community to implement government precautionary steps against the deadly virus because the corona was spreading rapidly in Balochistan including Quetta.

They expressed these views while talking to reporters during sending vehicles to different areas for spreading awareness and distributing pamphlets against the coronavirus among the public through loudspeakers in collaboration with the Department of Health, Education, and UNICEF.

"We need to fight against the coronavirus, not fear it despite we must follow precautions in all cases and avoid contact with those people having symptoms such as the common cold and sneezing, they said saying that people should avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands and wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water or use hand sanitizer for combating the coronavirus.

They said that people should maintain distance about 3 feet and wear facemask with use gloves in their hands when they would visit the markets and store in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus with the following of preventive measures against it.

It is the responsibility of every person to adopt precautionary measures and increase awareness against the deadly virus in their areas to combat the virus because COVID-19 is spreading rapidly all over Balochistan including Quetta, they added.

They further said the business community need to take the most precautionary measures at their shops for averting the increase of the coronavirus and added that the Health Department and the government of Balochistan have started a program to distribute pamphlets and create awareness precaution steps against the deadly virus among people through loudspeakers in different local languages to keep them safe from the coronavirus.