Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Health department on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with NADRA for Health Card Saholat Programme.

The agreement was signed between CEO Balochistan Health Card Programme Asadullah Kakar and NADRA Chief Projects Gohar Khan.

Director General Health Balochistan and CEO Federal Health Insurance were also present.

The objective of the agreement was to establish a command center and a central management information system.

On this occasion, Chief Projects Gohar Khan said that under this agreement, NADRA would provide data verification services and allied services to the programme.

He said that NADRA would help in providing a comprehensive Management Information System (MIS) in which all hospitals included in the panel would be linked to the NADRA database.