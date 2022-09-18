UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Health Deptt Unveils Health Report Of Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Balochistan Health deptt unveils health report of flood-hit areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Health Department on Sunday issued a report on the ongoing measures regarding provision of health facilities to the flood affected people and control of epidemics in the calamity-hit areas of the province.

According to the report, a total of 454,956 patients were treated through 1,919 medical camps established in the affected districts.

The vulnerable sections of the population including pregnant women and lactating mothers, whose number is 734,600, were provided with necessary medical assistance in medical camps.

As many as 1,377,312 children under five years of age and 624,408 adults under 18 years of age also benefited from these medical camps.

The report further said that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, special attention is being paid to meet the nutritional needs of mothers and new-born children in the affected areas.

A total of 226 patients were treated in the medical camp by PPHI while other organizations such as PRCS, Mercy Corps, BRSP, Indus Hospital MSF also treated hundreds of patients in the medical camps set up in flood-hit areas.

Similarly, in order to meet the nutritional needs of malnourished children and women, Balochistan Nutrition Directorate provided nutritional facilities to thousands of women and children in the camps established in these districts with the support of UNICEF.

According to the report, a vaccination program has also been started to protect the public from epidemics.

