Balochistan Health Minister assures president of PPSA to address issues of paramedics

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Friday said, paramedics were backbone of the health department and all possible steps would be taken to address their problems for improvement of health sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Friday said, paramedics were backbone of the health department and all possible steps would be taken to address their problems for improvement of health sector.

He was talking to a delegation of paramedics led by provincial president of Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (PPSA) Abdul Salam Zehri, general secretaries Muhammad Tahir Hotak, Ahmed Chhalgari, Shaukat Shah, Riaz Gola and Muhammad Anwar Lahari.

Provincial President of Paramedical Staff Association Abdul Salam Zehri presented the Charter of demand for paramedics to the Provincial Minister for Health Syed Ehsan Shah.

He said that this charter of demand has been presented for many years but it has not been implemented till date.

The Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah said paramedics run the health department and in remote areas where no doctor goes, paramedics do their work saying every possible step would be taken to address their problems for interest of the health sector.

He said that detailed discussions have been held with the Secretary Health regarding the up gradation of Paramedics, risk Allowance and Health Professional Allowance.

During the paramedics served the people without caring for their lives during coronavirus in the province.

Provincial President Abdul Salam Zehri thanked Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah for assuring implementation of the Charter of Demand.