Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar Vows To Provide Health Facilities To Patients In Gov't Hospitals

Published February 04, 2025





QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that practical measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to the patients in Gov't hospitals of the province.

He expressed these views while paying a detailed visit to Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital.On this occasion, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Dr Abdul Wakil Sherani briefed the Minister about the provision of the health facilities to the patients and other issues of the staff along with the hospital.

During the visit, the Health Minister inspected all the wards, operation theater, gynecology ward, gynecology operation theater, and OPDs of the hospital.

The standard of cleanliness and work in the hospital was found to be very impressive. The Health Minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing improvement measures and excellent arrangements in the hospital and appreciated the performance of the staff.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the full attendance and praised the outstanding performance of the participants.

He also paid tribute to the hard work of the MS and other staff of the hospital and also issued necessary instructions to further improve the hospital system.

The Health Minister assured that the Health Department would ensure the availability of all resources for the improvement of the hospital and could provide all possible support in this regard.

During the visit, the Health Minister also formally launched the polio campaign by administered polio drops to child at Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital.

He said that provincial government committed to eliminate polio diseases from the province for interest of children health.

The Health Minister urged to parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children and play their role in making this national campaign a success.

The Provincial Minister appreciated the services of the hospital staff and the polio campaign team and directed them to carry out their responsibilities wholeheartedly to protect the health of the people.

