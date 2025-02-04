- Home
- Pakistan
- Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar Vows To Provide Health Facilities To Patients In Gov't Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that practical measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to the patients in Gov't hospitals of the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that practical measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to the patients in Gov't hospitals of the province.
He expressed these views while paying a detailed visit to Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital.On this occasion, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Dr Abdul Wakil Sherani briefed the Minister about the provision of the health facilities to the patients and other issues of the staff along with the hospital.
During the visit, the Health Minister inspected all the wards, operation theater, gynecology ward, gynecology operation theater, and OPDs of the hospital.
The standard of cleanliness and work in the hospital was found to be very impressive. The Health Minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing improvement measures and excellent arrangements in the hospital and appreciated the performance of the staff.
The Minister expressed satisfaction with the full attendance and praised the outstanding performance of the participants.
He also paid tribute to the hard work of the MS and other staff of the hospital and also issued necessary instructions to further improve the hospital system.
The Health Minister assured that the Health Department would ensure the availability of all resources for the improvement of the hospital and could provide all possible support in this regard.
During the visit, the Health Minister also formally launched the polio campaign by administered polio drops to child at Mufti Mahmood Memorial Hospital.
He said that provincial government committed to eliminate polio diseases from the province for interest of children health.
The Health Minister urged to parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children and play their role in making this national campaign a success.
The Provincial Minister appreciated the services of the hospital staff and the polio campaign team and directed them to carry out their responsibilities wholeheartedly to protect the health of the people.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit
UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 110 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..5 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..5 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement10 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU10 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit10 minutes ago
-
PTM 2025 hosts prestigious Gala Dinner in Islamabad, strengthening Global Tourism Cooperation16 minutes ago
-
KE’s 220 MW hybrid project marks a milestone in Pakistan’s renewable energy transition17 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral cooperation17 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on Feb 92 hours ago
-
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate2 hours ago