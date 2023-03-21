Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah inaugurates various facilities at BICHSQ

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the latest intensive care unit for children, breastfeeding corner, colour doppler ultrasound and ABG test for indoor and outdoor patients at Balochistan Institute of Child Health Services Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the latest intensive care unit for children, breastfeeding corner, colour doppler ultrasound and ABG test for indoor and outdoor patients at Balochistan Institute of Child Health Services Quetta.

Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasir, Dr. Amin Mandukhel, Chief Executive BICHSQ Professor Habibullah Babar senior doctors and officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.

Chief Executive Balochistan Institute of Child Health Services Quetta Professor Habibullah Babar while briefing the visiting delegation said that in the BICHSQ, many uplift projects have been completed in a short period of time.

"Balochistan Institute of Child Health Services Quetta is equipped with the latest machinery." Earlier, Syed Ehsan Shah visited various wards and inquired about the provision of medical facilities to the admitted patients.