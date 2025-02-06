Balochistan Health Minister takes measures to enhance healthcare services

Balochistan Minister for Health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar has taken several significant steps to provide better and high-quality healthcare services to the people of the province and to bring revolutionary changes in the healthcare sector

The minister issued directions to ensure the availability of medicines in all public hospitals and he made it clear that no

patient will be forced to buy medicines from the market, said a handout issued on Thursday.

The Health Information Management System will soon be activated at Civil Hospital Quetta and BMC Hospital Quetta, through which daily monitoring of medicines and comprehensive records of diseases will be maintained via computer software.

Additionally, state-of-the-art ICU units, equipped with modern medical equipment and machinery, would be constructed in the province.

A Cardiac Surgery ICU has been recently inaugurated at Civil Hospital Quetta and the establishment of this advanced unit will provide better treatment facilities for heart patients at the local level, eliminating the need for them to travel to other cities for treatment.

Furthermore, the Balochistan Institute of Cardiology is expected to be completed soon, based on the model of the National Institute of Cardiology, to provide state-of-the-art treatment to the patients suffering from heart diseases.

In response to the overwhelming rush of patients at the current Trauma Center at Civil Hospital Quetta, a new Trauma Center building with 200 beds will also be inaugurated soon.

Additionally, the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Baacha Khan Hospital in Nawan Killi and Benazir Hospital in Ghousabad areas are expected soon.

For cancer patients, many of whom had been forced to travel to other provinces or to the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital for expensive treatment, a cancer treatment unit will also be inaugurated soon at Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital in Quetta.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar also introduced a new project to modernize Basic Health Units (BHUs) in all districts of the province, under which mobile health units are being provided to rural areas to offer medical services at the doorstep of the masses.

Moreover, special programs focusing on the health of women and children are being introduced, including the establishment of mother and child centers, vaccination centers, and measures to combat malnutrition.

Additionally, telemedicine services will be introduced, allowing people living in remote areas to consult with expert doctors through video calls, ensuring healthcare access to even the most isolated communities.