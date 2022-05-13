Balochistan High Court Bar Association Flays Attack On Senior Lawyer
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHCBA) in strong terms condemned the attack on senior lawyers by unknown armed men.
In a statement issued here on Friday, BHCB announced to boycott the court proceedings in protest against the firing on senior lawyer Ayaz Zahoor.
" Lawyers are requested to boycott the court proceedings on Saturday," it further added.