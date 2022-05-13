Balochistan High Court Bar Association flays attack on senior lawyer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHCBA) in strong terms condemned the attack on senior lawyers by unknown armed men.

In a statement issued here on Friday, BHCB announced to boycott the court proceedings in protest against the firing on senior lawyer Ayaz Zahoor.

" Lawyers are requested to boycott the court proceedings on Saturday," it further added.