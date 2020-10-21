UrduPoint.com
Balochistan High Court Declares Grant Of 4 Basic Salaries To Selected Govt Officers As Illegal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:54 PM

The Balochistan High Court Wednesday declared four basic salaries granted to the employees of four selected provincial departments as illegal and directed full recovery of the drawn salaries from the beneficiaries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan High Court Wednesday declared four basic salaries granted to the employees of four selected provincial departments as illegal and directed full recovery of the drawn salaries from the beneficiaries.

A division bench of BHC comprising Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Abdul Hameed Baloch announced the decision on a petition filed by one Paend Khan Kharoti against issuance of four basic salaries to some selected government officers/officials.

Employees of Chief Minister Secretariat, Planning and Development, Civil Secretariat and Finance department were granted four basic salaries in reward of preparing the budget 2020-21.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar has already deposited the additional salary received back in the kitty.

The judgment of the BHC read that the orders impugned passed by the respondents granting cash award to the officers/officials of the selected departments are set aside. "If the cash amount is drawn by any of the officers/officials, the same be recovered and to be deposited in the Government's Accounts."

