Balochistan High Court issues notice to Balochistan govt on AEOs merger into BSS and PCS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Balochistan High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Balochistan government on its notification of amalgamation of officers into BSS and PCS group

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Balochistan High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Balochistan government on its notification of amalgamation of officers into BSS and PCS group.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi issued notices on the provincial government's notification to merge AEOs into BSS and PCS group.

The court issued these notices on the preliminary hearing of constitutional petitions filed by Shujaat Ali Khosa and Muhammad Waqar Kakar and others.

In the constitutional petitions, it has been contended that the provincial government's notification of amalgamation of Assistant Executive Officers in Secretariat and field posts is unconstitutional, illegal and contrary to the order of the Supreme Court.

The constitutional petition states that the Assistant Executive Officers were merged into Balochistan Civil Service and Balochistan Secretariat Service on April 3, 2008 under an order of the interim government.

On which the Supreme Court on November 15, 2016, hearing the contempt of court case, ordered the Balochistan government to send the assistant executive officers back to their respective departments.

On which the Balochistan government sent the AEOs back to their departments through a notification on 15 December 2016.

This notification was challenged by the AEOs in the Balochistan High Court, which was dismissed by the Balochistan High Court, against which the Assistant Executive officers filed a review petition in the Supreme Court which was dismissed by the Supreme Court on 25th September 2017.

Later, the Assistant Executive Officers filed another revision petition in the Supreme Court requesting that we be accommodated. And the rules should be adjusted accordingly.

But the Government of Balochistan has merged the Assistant Executive Officers (AEOs) into Balochistan Civil Service and Balochistan Secretariat Service through an unconstitutional notification on October 1, 2022, contrary to the Supreme Court orders.

The petitiones further contended that there was a violation of decisions, therefore the notification of the government of Balochistan dated 1st November 2022 should be declared unconstitutional and orders should be issued to withdraw it and the decision of the Supreme Court should be implemented in its true spirit.

On which the court issued notices to the Government of Balochistan and the Advocate General and sought their response and adjourned the hearing.

Senior lawyers Ghulam Mustafa Buzdar Advocate and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate appeared on behalf of the petitioners.