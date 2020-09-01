Balochistan High Court (BHC) judge Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar on Tuesday visited faculty of Law and Library of University of Turbat located in the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Balochistan High Court (BHC) judge Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar on Tuesday visited faculty of Law and Library of University of Turbat located in the city.

The Commissioner Makran Division Tariq Qamar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Kech Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kibzai, member Balochistan Assembly Syed Ehsan Shah, Advocate Mehrab Gichki, and other officials of District Administration as well as Lawyers of Balochistan Bar Council and Kech Bar Council accompanied him.

The Judge was received at the Faculty of Law by Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan, Dean Faculty of Law, Ghulam Farooq, Registrar UoT, Ganguzar Baloch Deputy Registrar, Amir Mehmood HoD Department of Law and the teachers of the Faculty.

Justice Hashim Kakad carried out a detailed inspection of the under-construction building of law department and briefed him about the project by Prof.

Dr. Gul Hasan and XEN B&R Mr. Abdul Qayyum Baloch.

Justice Hashim Kakad expressed satisfaction over the progress and quality of work and agreed that a revised pc1 may be sent for the additional requirements of funds to carry out works which are not covered in the PC-1During visit of UoT Library he desired that short-term language courses and courses for preparing students for PCS and CSS examinations may be started in the library building under the auspices of UoT and with active participation of District Government. He asked Registrar UoT to discuss the matter with district Government on priority for signing a Memorandum of Understanding MoU). Syed Ehsan Shah announced to provide amounts for construction of dedicated building for the purpose.

Justice Hashim Kakad asked UoT officials to approach him in case of any problem or proposal for upgrading the LAW education in district Kech.