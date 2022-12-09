Balochistan High Court Judges visit Law Campus of Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan High Court (BHC) Judges, Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch and Justice Gull Hassan Tareen on Friday visited Law Campus of the University of Turbat (UoT).

Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UoT and Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar UoT received and welcomed the honorable judges, who interacted with law faculty members & staff of the UoT.

Dr. Mansoor Ahmed briefed the honorable judges about the Faculty of Legal education, it's newly constructed building, under-construction phase-2 and other allied facilities of Law Campus.

The estimable judges of high court appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor, and his team for establishing a state-of-the-art Law faculty at the university, where more than 200 law graduates are enrolled in LLB 5-Year program.

At last, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Mr. Ganguzar Baloch, and faculty members of Law Department expressed their gratitude to the honorable judges, including Justice Hashim Kakar for focusing on the development of Law faculty at the University of Turbat.