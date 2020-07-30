UrduPoint.com
Balochistan High Court Orders Disciplinary Action Against Jail Superintendent For Delay In Inmates' Release

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:14 PM

Balochistan High Court orders disciplinary action against jail Superintendent for delay in inmates' release

Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday ordered disciplinary action against the superintendent, District Jail Quetta for not releasing an inmate despite completion of his jail term

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday ordered disciplinary action against the superintendent, District Jail Quetta for not releasing an inmate despite completion of his jail term.

A divisional bench of Balochistan High Court comprising Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Rozi Khan Baraich issued directives during a petition filed by the prisoner namely Adeel Anwar.

Adeel Anwar, convicted in NAB case, in his petition contended that he had completed his jail term and not being released by the jailer.

More Stories From Pakistan

