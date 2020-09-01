(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan High Court (BHC) has upheld the Accountability Court Quetta's order regarding the illegal allotment of the government land to the former Member of Balochistan Assembly Sadiq Umrani by the All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA).

A division bench of Balochisan High Court comprising Chief Justice Balochsitan High Court, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch heared the case.

Accountability Court Quetta had sentenced former Tehsildar Abdul Nabi, former Patwari Mohammad Jaffar and President APCA Abdul Rauf three years imprisonment for allotting government land illegally.

Government of Balochistan had earmarked 100 acres piece of land to the APCA for housing scheme whereas the accused had allotted few acres from this land to the former MPA.

After the order of Accountability Court, the accused had resorted to BHC for suspension of their sentence which was accepted by the court.

Later, in the light of NAB's investigation into the case and concrete evidence against the accused, BHC upheld the decision of the Accountability Court Quetta.