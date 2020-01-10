Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch and Advocate General (AG) Balochistan Arbab Tahir Kasi along with Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati, Secretary Finance Noor Ul Haq Baloch, Commissioner Mekran Division Tariq Qamar Baloch and Additional Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Anis Tariq Gorgej on Friday visited Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT) at Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch and Advocate General (AG) Balochistan Arbab Tahir Kasi along with Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati, Secretary Finance Noor Ul Haq Baloch, Commissioner Mekran Division Tariq Qamar Baloch and Additional Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Anis Tariq Gorgej on Friday visited Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT) at Gwadar.

The guests were welcomed by the UoT's Dean Faculty of Law, Director Gwadar Campus and faculty members. During a meeting at campus BHC's Judge Justice Hashim Khan Kakar said that the promotion of quality education was the fundamental factor for development and prosperity of any country and by promoting elementary and advanced education we can make Pakistan a developed country, said a press release issued here.

Dean Faculty of Law Prof Dr. Gul Hassan and Director Campus Ijaz Ahmed briefed the guests regarding campus achievements and challenges faced by the UoT's Gwadar Campus.

The Deputy Campus Coordinator Hafeezullah Mubarak, In-charge Management Sciences Department Ubaid Ali, In-charge Commerce Department Mujahid Hussain, faculty member Muhammad Akram, Tahir Rasheed and Gulnisa were also present on the occasion.

At the end Dr. Gul Hassan presented the souvenirs and shields on behalf of VC UoT Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir to the guests.