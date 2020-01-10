UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan High Court's Judges Inspects Gwadar Campus Of University Of Turbat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:21 PM

Balochistan High Court's Judges inspects Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat

Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch and Advocate General (AG) Balochistan Arbab Tahir Kasi along with Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati, Secretary Finance Noor Ul Haq Baloch, Commissioner Mekran Division Tariq Qamar Baloch and Additional Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Anis Tariq Gorgej on Friday visited Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT) at Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch and Advocate General (AG) Balochistan Arbab Tahir Kasi along with Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati, Secretary Finance Noor Ul Haq Baloch, Commissioner Mekran Division Tariq Qamar Baloch and Additional Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Anis Tariq Gorgej on Friday visited Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT) at Gwadar.

The guests were welcomed by the UoT's Dean Faculty of Law, Director Gwadar Campus and faculty members. During a meeting at campus BHC's Judge Justice Hashim Khan Kakar said that the promotion of quality education was the fundamental factor for development and prosperity of any country and by promoting elementary and advanced education we can make Pakistan a developed country, said a press release issued here.

Dean Faculty of Law Prof Dr. Gul Hassan and Director Campus Ijaz Ahmed briefed the guests regarding campus achievements and challenges faced by the UoT's Gwadar Campus.

The Deputy Campus Coordinator Hafeezullah Mubarak, In-charge Management Sciences Department Ubaid Ali, In-charge Commerce Department Mujahid Hussain, faculty member Muhammad Akram, Tahir Rasheed and Gulnisa were also present on the occasion.

At the end Dr. Gul Hassan presented the souvenirs and shields on behalf of VC UoT Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir to the guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Education Provincial Assembly Turbat Abdul Razzaq Commerce Court Gwadar

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

57 minutes ago

Pentagon: 'aggressive' Russian naval ship nearly c ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l dengue moot's purpose to seek expert views: ..

2 minutes ago

German man dies three years after colleague poison ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo, Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Expandin ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Prosecutors Return Empty-Handed From ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.