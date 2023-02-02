UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home And Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo To Visit KP To Meet Families Of Peshawar Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo to visit KP to meet families of Peshawar blast

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and express sympathy and condolences to the martyrs of the police fraternity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and express sympathy and condolences to the martyrs of the police fraternity.

"The Home and Tribal Affairs Minister is visiting KP on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo," a handout issued by DPR said on Thursday.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo will represent the provincial government and the people of Balochistan, and would also meet the families of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Government

