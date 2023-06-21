Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo lauds govt for presenting balanced budget

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo said on Wednesday that the whole credit goes to the government which presented a people-friendly and balanced budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo said on Wednesday that the whole credit goes to the government which presented a people-friendly and balanced budget.

Lauding the government's sincere efforts, the home minister said the provincial finance minister presented the best budget within the available resources.

"In the provincial budget, substantial relief has been provided to the low-income groups and special measures have been taken for the welfare of the poor," he added.

The minister reiterating the government's resolve said that the journey of development would continue under the leadership of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

He also hailed the increase in the salary and pension of the government employees, saying the long-standing demand of the employees has been fulfilled.