UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home Minister Chairs First Meeting Of Commission For Missing Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Balochistan Home Minister chairs first meeting of Commission for Missing Persons

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu presided over the first meeting of the Commission on Missing Persons (CMPs) on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu presided over the first meeting of the Commission on Missing Persons (CMPs) on Friday.

The meeting was attended by, Provincial Finance Minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai and members of the provincial assembly Zabad Riki and Malik Naseer Shahwani.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the meeting saying that the Commission was formed on November 17, 2021 on the orders of the Balochistan High Court (BHC). The purpose of setting up the commission was to review the case of each missing person and take measures for his recovery.

During the briefing, The Additional Secretary said that the procedure for support and assistance to the relatives of the missing persons would be clearly considered. The commission would take measures to help the families of the missing person who were not involved in terrorist activities.

The meeting decided to call for a detailed list of missing persons from relevant quarters.

The minister said the Commission would meet the families of the missing persons saying that the high-power parliamentary Commission made every possible effort to support the families of the missing persons.

Related Topics

Terrorist Balochistan Missing Persons Provincial Assembly November From Court

Recent Stories

Measures for ensuring security to conduct digital ..

Measures for ensuring security to conduct digital census: Balochistan Chief Secr ..

7 minutes ago
 Democrats link US Capitol attack to Republican dis ..

Democrats link US Capitol attack to Republican disarray

7 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surger ..

Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surgery in Geneva :Minister for Info ..

7 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 2 suspects in injured cond ..

Hyderabad police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition

7 minutes ago
 Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah w ..

Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condol ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condoles death of Iftikhar Ahmed Che ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.