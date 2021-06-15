UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary Visit Khuzdar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:08 PM

Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary visit Khuzdar

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and Balochistan Chief Secretary Mather Niaz Rana visited Khuzdar on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and Balochistan Chief Secretary Mather Niaz Rana visited Khuzdar on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, IG Police Rai Tahir, Deputy Commissioners Khuzdar, Mastung, Kalat, Surab, Lasbela and Awaran, besides, senior government officials of the concerned agencies were also present during the visit of Khuzdar.

On the occasion, Commissioner Kalat Division Bashir Khan Bazai gave a detailed briefing on law and order situation and development projects in Kalat Division and Khuzdar also.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that Kalat Division is important in the game changer project of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"The present government is using all possible resources to provide basic facilities to the people of all areas of Balochistan and to restore law and order situation", he said.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mather Niaz Rana said that the government officials and employees of the province work day and night for the welfare of the people because it is the utmost responsibility of the provincial government to serve the people.

He said that all the employees should ensure their attendance in the offices and strict legal action would be taken against those who absent from prolong their duties. Meanwhile, the provincial government would take all possible steps to solve the problems of government employees stationed in remote areas of the province. On the occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mather Niaz Rana was briefed about the new employment opportunities in Kalat Division, development of tourism sector, construction of highways, best health facilities, provision of quality education, progress on drinking water and other projects by concerned officials of sectors.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Education Water Law And Order Visit CPEC Progress Kalat Khuzdar Lasbela Mastung Awaran Surab All From Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

26 minutes ago

Youth killed over property dispute; bargain-dealer ..

3 minutes ago

RPOs directed to complete inspection of police sta ..

3 minutes ago

Farrukh singles out Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for rumpu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.