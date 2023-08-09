Balochistan Home Minister condemns hand grenade attack in Quetta

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Wednesday took notice of the hand grenade attack at the Joint Road area of Quetta and strongly condemned it that left three people injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Wednesday took notice of the hand grenade attack at the Joint Road area of Quetta and strongly condemned it that left three people injured.

He also expressed his sorrow over the injury of three people in the attack.

The minister also directed the concerned official to take all possible measures to ensure protect of public lives and to arrest those anti-peace elements involved in the incident of the hand grenade attack.

He also sought a report of the incident from the relevant authorities saying that such attacks could not weaken our morale saying that all nefarious designs of anti-peace elements would be foiled by the province through the contribution of security forces and the public.

The minister also prayed for early and complete recovery of the injured.