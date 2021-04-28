Balochistan Home Minister condemns Qila Abdullah blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the blast of Qila Abdullah which left one personnel of police martyred and eight others injured on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said such cowardly attacks could not weaken our morale, adding, the nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled from the province under contribution of public and security force.

He said the sacrifices of security forces including police and Levies force would not go waste. The elements who were targeting innocent people even in the Holy month of Ramzam were not humans, he remarked.

The entire nation was united for elimination of terrorism from the areas, the minister said.

He also directed the officials concerned to take measures to arrest suspects involved in the incident of Qila Addullahas soon as possible and submit the report of the incident.

He also issued special directives to the security forces to take possible measures to ensure foolproof security in the areas in order to protect lives and property of public across the province.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious life and prayed for early recovery of those got injured in the blast.

According to police, an explosive devices attached with a motorbike parked near the bazaar was exploded when the police vehicle was crossing the area.

As a result, one policeman martyred on the spot while eight received injuries. The vehicle of police also damaged in the blast.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where three of them were referred to Civil Hospital Quetta for further treatment in views of their critical condition.

The law enforcement agencies along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.