Balochistan Home Minister condemns Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the Saryab blast incident which left four injured on Saturday.

In a statement, he said such cowardly acts could not weaken the morale of security forces and nation saying the nefarious design of terrorism could be foiled from the province by contribution of law and enforcement agencies and nation.

He also directed security forces to take strict measures to arrest those elements involved in the blast to bring them to justice and tighten security measure at entrance and exit point of the province in order to ensure protection of public lives in the respective areas.

He said people of Balochistan stand with security forces, saying terrorists were doing such cowardly attack on public and force in order to destabilize peace in the province for halting development process.

He also directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured in the hospitals. The minister also prayed for early recovery of blast victims.