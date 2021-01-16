UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Home Minister Condemns Quetta Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

Balochistan Home Minister condemns Quetta blast

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the Saryab blast incident which left four injured on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the Saryab blast incident which left four injured on Saturday.

In a statement, he said such cowardly acts could not weaken the morale of security forces and nation saying the nefarious design of terrorism could be foiled from the province by contribution of law and enforcement agencies and nation.

He also directed security forces to take strict measures to arrest those elements involved in the blast to bring them to justice and tighten security measure at entrance and exit point of the province in order to ensure protection of public lives in the respective areas.

He said people of Balochistan stand with security forces, saying terrorists were doing such cowardly attack on public and force in order to destabilize peace in the province for halting development process.

He also directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured in the hospitals. The minister also prayed for early recovery of blast victims.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan From Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

1 hour ago

Police conducts search operation in different area ..

28 seconds ago

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme for 10 villag ..

29 seconds ago

'Green Bus Service' to be launched soon in Quetta

31 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.