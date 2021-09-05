UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home Minister Condemns Suicide Blast In Quetta

Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Balochistan Home Minister condemns suicide blast in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu has strongly condemned the suicide bombing which left three security forces martyred and several other injured near Sona Khan Frontier Corps (FC) Checkpost located Mastung Road area in Quetta on Sunday.

He said such cowardly attack could not weaken moral of security forces and nation security forces were taking measures to curb nefarious design of terrorism from the province in order to maintain durable peace in the area.

He also directed the concerned officials to take action against those suspects involved in the incident to bring them to justice and measures would be taken to protect lives of people and their property in the area.

Minister said security forces had sacrificed their precious lives against the war of terrorists which would not be wasted.

He instructed the relevant officials to submit reports of the incident of blast after completion of investigation and expressed his sympathy with victims' families and ordered to provide all facilities for treatment of the wounded of suicide blast.

In the suicide blast three security personnel were martyred and several others people were injured Sunday morning when a suicide bomb blast occurred at the FC Check-post located at Mastung Road.

The police source confirmed the suicide attack targeted the Sona Khan FC Check-Post. Law enforcement agencies including police and rescue officials along with bomb disposal squad personnel reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation the incident.

The injured were shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital and other facilities and government has imposed an emergency at respective hospitals of the city to ensure the treatments of the injured after incident.

Police sources said the suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into the vehicle of a law enforcement agency at the check post.

