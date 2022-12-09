UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home Minister Determined To Eliminate Corruption From Society

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu in his message on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day on Friday expressed the commitment to eradicate corruption from the society.

He said that the corrupt elements are neither sincere with their office nor with the country by robbing the rights of the people.

He said that due to the policy of transparency in government affairs, elimination of corruption and improvement in service delivery, the image of the country has improved at the global level.

There is no room for corrupt people in Balochistan. Zero tolerance policy against corruption has been adopted, he said adding that under the transparent leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddous Bizenjo, substantial measures were being taken to remedy corruption.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that every section of the society has to fight together with the government for the complete elimination of corruption.

He said that incumbent provincial government was determined to ensure transparency in every walk of life.

On the World Anti-Corruption Day everyone of us must reiterate determination to move forward with good faith and honesty for the complete eradication of the scourge of corruption, he added.

