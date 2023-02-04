Balochistan Home Minister leaves for AJK to participate in 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' events

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango on Saturday left for Azad Jammu and Kashmir to participate in Kashmir Solidarity Day events.

A handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said, on Saturday, that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the provincial home minister will participate in the events to be held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.