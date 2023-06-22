Balochistan Home Minister meets Mir Shafiqur Rehmen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove called on Mir Shafiqur Rehman Mengal on Thursday.

Provincial Members of Assembly, Mir Zabad Riki, Younis Aziz Zehri, Sardad Aslam Bizenjo, Sardar Nasrullah Sasoli, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, DIG Kalat Division Parvez Imrani, SSP Khuzdar Fahad Khosa and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the minister said that it was the duty of all of us to end the tribal conflicts and end the tension.

Mir Shafiqur Rehman Mengal said it was a matter of honour for me that you all have come here while false allegations have been made against us.

We have a political movement and we stand against oppression. Indiscriminate steps should be taken for peace and added that strict action should be taken against whoever was involved in extortionThe Home Minister said that there would be no compromise on the supremacy of law.