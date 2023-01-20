UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu Condemns Explosion On Jaffar Express In Mach

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu condemns explosion on Jaffar Express in Mach

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday strongly condemned the explosion on Jaffar Express train at Pir-Koh near the Mach area of Bolan district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday strongly condemned the explosion on Jaffar Express train at Pir-Koh near the Mach area of Bolan district.

He also directed the concerned authorities to report the incident.

The minister said relief activities were started immediately after the accident.

He instructed the district administration officers to monitor the treatment of the injured in the hospitals and also prayed for the immediate recovery of the injured.

Jaffar Express was derailed after a blast on Friday, resulting in injuring at least eight passengers.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Bolan

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen energy cooper ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen energy cooperation

19 minutes ago
 CCPO visits Lahore Press Club Journalist Housing S ..

CCPO visits Lahore Press Club Journalist Housing Society

56 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs FO to provide ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs FO to provide legal assistance for Dr Afia' ..

57 seconds ago
 Refusal' kids must be administered anti-polio drop ..

Refusal' kids must be administered anti-polio drops on priority: Commissioner Ra ..

1 minute ago
 SU Vice Chancellor expresses grief over bus driver ..

SU Vice Chancellor expresses grief over bus driver murder

1 minute ago
 SU management decided to establish software house

SU management decided to establish software house

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.