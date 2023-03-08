Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the efforts of women in various fields of life

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the efforts of women in various fields of life.

In his message, on the occasion of International Women Day, he said that a stable society could be developed only by ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women.

By creating equal opportunities in education, health etc, he said, was the first need of women in modern society.

He said that providing facilities to women in the field of education could change the future of the country.

While congratulating the Hindu community on the festival of Holi, he said that Holi was the festival of colors for the arrival of spring which spreads the message of happiness and peace.

He said that the provincial government has always talked about protecting the rights of minorities.

Mir Ziaullah further said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was providing all facilities to the minority community in every sphere of life.