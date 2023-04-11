Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu chairs meeting for improvement of law & order situation

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday chaired an important meeting regarding law and order after the incidents of Qandhari Bazaar, Sariab and Kuchlak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday chaired an important meeting regarding law and order after the incidents of Qandhari Bazaar, Sariab and Kuchlak.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir, Additional IG Police Sulman Chaudhry, DG Levies, DIG Police Azeem Shahab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta, and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Additional IG Police gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting. Fateha Khwani for the martyrs was also offered in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the latest law and order situation in the province. The measures taken by law enforcement agencies to prevent terrorist incidents were informed.

In the briefing, it was told that in the last two days, four incidents of terrorism have happened in the province so far, and law enforcement agencies were targeted, the briefing said.

As a result of the timely action of the police, dozens of terrorist plans were foiled by security forces.

Addressing the meeting, Mir Ziaullah langu said that the provincial government would provide all resources for this purpose on a priority basis to eliminate nefarious design of anti-peace elements from the area.

He also instructed concerned sectors to provide foolproof security on the occasion of Yum Ali saying that all necessary and modern equipment should be provided to the police personnel to protect them from terrorist attacks.