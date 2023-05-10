UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu Reviews Security Measures In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu reviews security measures in Quetta

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to respective areas of Quetta City including the Airport, Sariab Road Nawan Killi, Jinnah Road and other areas to review security measures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to respective areas of Quetta City including the Airport, Sariab Road Nawan Killi, Jinnah Road and other areas to review security measures.

He said that maintaining a law and order situation was the first priority of the government and the most important responsibility of the Home Department.

The minister said that the provincial government would provide resources for this purpose on a priority basis.

He said that law enforcement agencies were making endless sacrifices for the establishment of law and order situation in the province.

He said that the entire nation was proud of the sacrifices of its law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Law And Order Visit Road Government Airport

Recent Stories

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educat ..

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) suspends papers sch ..

1 minute ago
 Dry weather in most parts of country on Thursday: ..

Dry weather in most parts of country on Thursday: Met Office

1 minute ago
 US Oil Stocks Build Again as Biden Admin. Releases ..

US Oil Stocks Build Again as Biden Admin. Releases Crude Reserves on Market

1 minute ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman and CEO o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley

8 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) postpones exams ..

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) postpones exams from May 10 to 13

1 minute ago
 PTI workers set on fire Ramna police station, one ..

PTI workers set on fire Ramna police station, one APC

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.