Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu reviews security measures in Quetta

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to respective areas of Quetta City including the Airport, Sariab Road Nawan Killi, Jinnah Road and other areas to review security measures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to respective areas of Quetta City including the Airport, Sariab Road Nawan Killi, Jinnah Road and other areas to review security measures.

He said that maintaining a law and order situation was the first priority of the government and the most important responsibility of the Home Department.

The minister said that the provincial government would provide resources for this purpose on a priority basis.

He said that law enforcement agencies were making endless sacrifices for the establishment of law and order situation in the province.

He said that the entire nation was proud of the sacrifices of its law enforcement agencies.