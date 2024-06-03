- Home
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove Condemns Attack On Polio Team In Chaman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove on Monday strongly condemned the firing on the polio team in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove on Monday strongly condemned the firing on the polio team in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district.
He also directed security forces to take necessary action to arrest the culprits involved in the incident, saying that those anti-peace elements were enemies of the safe future of children.
He said that extremists wanted to create chaos and harass people through such actions which would be foiled with support of public and security forces in order to ensure protection of life and property.
The best health facilities were being provided to the personnel, he said.
He also directed authorities to take measures for enhancing security of polio team for successful of drive and to submit report of the incident after completion of investigation.
