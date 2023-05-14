Balochistan home minister reviews security situation in Muslim Bagh

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Sunday visited Killa Saifullah Scouts to review security situation in Muslim Bagh. Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir and Commissioner Loralai were also present on the occasion.

Colonel Mohsin and Lieutenant Colonel Waqas briefed the minister on the operation.

The Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the terrorist attack on FC headquarters which was occurred two days ago.

He also paid tribute to the security forces for taking full action against the anti-peace elements saying that our forces had brought the situation under control.

"To eliminate the menace of terrorism, the entire state power and cooperation will have to be used", he said and added that such cowardly actions could not weaken the moral and determination of the police and law enforcement agencies.

He said that the entire nation was standing with its security agencies in order to foil nefarious design of anti-peace element from the areas for maintaining durable peace.

The minister said, our women children have bravely faced terrorism and failed them in their heinous act in the country and the province.

The terrorists who challenge the writ of the government will be decisively defeated to protect the public lives and their property, he added.