UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home Minister Reviews Security Situation In Muslim Bagh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Balochistan home minister reviews security situation in Muslim Bagh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Sunday visited Killa Saifullah Scouts to review security situation in Muslim Bagh. Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir and Commissioner Loralai were also present on the occasion.

Colonel Mohsin and Lieutenant Colonel Waqas briefed the minister on the operation.

The Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the terrorist attack on FC headquarters which was occurred two days ago.

He also paid tribute to the security forces for taking full action against the anti-peace elements saying that our forces had brought the situation under control.

"To eliminate the menace of terrorism, the entire state power and cooperation will have to be used", he said and added that such cowardly actions could not weaken the moral and determination of the police and law enforcement agencies.

He said that the entire nation was standing with its security agencies in order to foil nefarious design of anti-peace element from the areas for maintaining durable peace.

The minister said, our women children have bravely faced terrorism and failed them in their heinous act in the country and the province.

The terrorists who challenge the writ of the government will be decisively defeated to protect the public lives and their property, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Police Nasir Loralai Bagh Women Sunday Moral Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai ..

Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai Racing Carnival

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Participation in 7th Arab Readin ..

18 minutes ago
 &#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes ..

&#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes food parcels to 600 medical p ..

48 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective acti ..

Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective action to ensure better future for ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market Award

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in ..

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.