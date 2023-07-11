Open Menu

Balochistan Home Minister Takes Notice Of Killing

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Balochistan Home Minister takes notice of killing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tuesday took notice of an incident in the Pishin Stop area of Quetta which left two people dead and a child injured on Monday night.

He also directed concerned officials to submit a report of the incident after the completion of the investigation saying that all available measures would be taken to arrest those outlaws involved in the incident to bring them to justice.

He said that there was no room for killings in Balochistan.

The Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

