Balochistan Home Minister visits IG office, reviews law & order situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Monday visited the Inspector General Police Office and presided over a high level meeting on law and order situation in the province.

The IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and other senior officers welcomed the minister on his arrival at IG police office.

During the meeting, the Additional IG presented a detailed briefing on the law and order situation in the city.

He informed the meeting about the measures have been taken to protect the life and property of the citizens and the security plan and its implementation.

In the meeting, the elimination of street crime, drugs, smuggling, traffic and other issues were also discussed in detail and a comprehensive strategy was prepared in this regard.

He paid tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace.