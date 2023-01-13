Balochistan Home Minister visits PDMA control room in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) ::Balochistan Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday visited the PDMA Control Room to review measures to tackle any untoward situation during rain and snowfall areas of the province.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed by the officials regarding the snowfall in northern areas of the province.

During the briefing, the concerned official said that no obstacle was reported in the traffic due to snowfall at this time.

While giving instructions to officers, the minister said the department has taken all possible support measures for the victims in the limited resources, while the relief work was still going on in the flood-affected districts.

He said that no untoward incident has occurred due to snowfall so far, and tourists should take special precautions while travelling and be aware of the weather conditions.

He said that the emergency operation centre of PDMA was fully operational and people could be reported on the helpline to deal with any untoward incident in the area.