UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home Minister Visits PDMA Control Room In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan Home Minister visits PDMA control room in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) ::Balochistan Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday visited the PDMA Control Room to review measures to tackle any untoward situation during rain and snowfall areas of the province.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed by the officials regarding the snowfall in northern areas of the province.

During the briefing, the concerned official said that no obstacle was reported in the traffic due to snowfall at this time.

While giving instructions to officers, the minister said the department has taken all possible support measures for the victims in the limited resources, while the relief work was still going on in the flood-affected districts.

He said that no untoward incident has occurred due to snowfall so far, and tourists should take special precautions while travelling and be aware of the weather conditions.

He said that the emergency operation centre of PDMA was fully operational and people could be reported on the helpline to deal with any untoward incident in the area.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Traffic All

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

2 minutes ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

3 minutes ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

9 minutes ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

9 minutes ago
 RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta R ..

RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta Road to 80 km/h

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.