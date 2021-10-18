Balochistan Home Minister Zaiullah condemns Quetta blast

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the Blast near Balochistan University Quetta on Monday which left one martyr and 17 other injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the Blast near Balochistan University Quetta on Monday which left one martyr and 17 other injured.

He also paid rich tributes to the martyred security force personnel saying sacrifices of security forces would not go in vain.

He said the security personnel were deployed for protection of protesting students near the Balochistan University for their demand saying terrorist wanted to destabilize peace in the province in order to halt development processes of Balochistan.

He also directed concerned official to take all possible measures to bring anti-peace elements involved in the incident to justice and submit reports of the incident after completion of inquiry, adding law and order situation would be improved at any cost for interest of the province and public. No one will be allowed to subvert the peace in the area, he noted.

He also extended his sympathy to the family of the martyred security official saying Balochistan government shared equal in grief of martyred of the family.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured personnel of blast.